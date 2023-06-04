 Walmart shareholding in PhonePe drops to 85%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWalmart shareholding in PhonePe drops to 85%

Walmart shareholding in PhonePe drops to 85%

PhonePe has now raised a total of $850 million of primary capital in the current round till the end of May.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Walmart shareholding in PhonePe drops to 85% | Representative Image

Retail giant Walmart's shareholding in decacorn fintech firm PhonePe has dropped to 85 per cent from 89 per cent following its ongoing fundraise of USD 1 billion, the US based firm said.

PhonePe has now raised a total of $850 million of primary capital in the current round till the end of May.

"During the three months ended April 30, 2023, the company received USD 0.5 billion related to new rounds of equity funding for the company's majority-owned PhonePe subsidiary, which reduced the company's ownership from approximately 89 per cent as of January 31, 2023 to approximately 85 per cent," Walmart said in a latest regulatory filing.

Till April 30, the Walmart group firm has raised USD 750 million, including USD 200 million capital infusion from Walmart.

General Atlantic and its co-investors have contributed USD 550 million in the ongoing USD 1 billion funding round of PhonePe at a pre-money valuation of USD 12 billion.

Read Also
PhonePe links ₹2 lakh RuPay credit cards to UPI; Read on for details
article-image

Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and TVS Capital Funds have invested USD 100 million during the funding round.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Walmart shareholding in PhonePe drops to 85%

Walmart shareholding in PhonePe drops to 85%

US marketing tech firm ZoomInfo to fire 3% of its workforce

US marketing tech firm ZoomInfo to fire 3% of its workforce

WhatsApp bans record 74 lakh accounts in India to combat abuse

WhatsApp bans record 74 lakh accounts in India to combat abuse

PVR Inox launches new 7-screen multiplex in Bengaluru, features 6th 4DX format in the city

PVR Inox launches new 7-screen multiplex in Bengaluru, features 6th 4DX format in the city

Bajaj Finance clarifies ‘no plans to spin-off payments business’

Bajaj Finance clarifies ‘no plans to spin-off payments business’