Wall Street’s ‘Fearless Girl’ to debut as NFT

Kristen Visbal, creator of the iconic Fearless Girl bronze statue in the Wall Street section of New York City, today announced the launch of an NFT collection with the first drop on May 10, marking the first virtual rendering of the sculpture, a work symbolizing gender equality.

Visbal has paired up with digital art house 9ifx.net to bring her storyboards to life and will release 226 NFTs, including a single copy of a micro movie, paired with the first private placement of a full sized Fearless Girl statue.

The well-known statue, which was unveiled on International Women's Day in 2017, is of a young girl with a determined stance and her hands on her hips who looks up to the sky, seemingly ready to take on the world. The NFT release – entitled “Superstar Drop: Free Fearless Girl” – brings this symbol of equality to life in an entirely new format, taking on the virtual world and presenting a new era of empowerment in the digital age.

“Many have asked for a feasible Fearless Girl collectible. NFTs are the solution, offering a little piece of Fearless Girl as moving art! Fearless Girl symbolizes the call for gender equality in the workplace and is seen by millions each day,” said Kristen Visbal, creator of Fearless Girl. “Now that she’s entering the virtual world, women across the country and around the world can carry their own fearless girl with them each day.”

The collection features a three-tiered limited edition collectibles drop and artistically depicts the figure as a universal being who evolves from celestial matter. Tier One combines an NFT short movie with a full size physical statue of Fearless Girl. Tier Two includes an NFT video showing a fiery Fearless Girl originating from a comet and is paired with a 22” physical bronze miniature. Tier Three presents seven NFT trading cards with various views of Fearless Girl highlighted over a moving background of vivid nebulae. The first drop of the collection will be from Tier Two, being auctioned off on OpenSea beginning on May 10, with Tier Three and One dropping later in May.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:03 AM IST