Walk-in vaccination, Cairn looking for solution, and demand for cutting 5G prices: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on May 24, 2021

Walk-in Vaccination

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has organised a walk-in vaccination drive. The civic body will conduct the drive between 24 and 26 May.

The BMC, in a statement, said that all the citizens aged 60 years and above will be covered under this initiative. It will also cover the second dose for frontline workers and citizens above 45 years.

The issue of vaccination shortage is expected to persist till June end. Before that, the government is in no position to start fresh vaccination and they need to use the available stock very prudently. In this context, it appears a right move to focus on the most vulnerable section of society.