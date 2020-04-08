Wabag bags 5-year operation and maintenance contract from Bahrain STP

Wabag was awarded the engineering, procurement and construction scope of 40 million litres per day sewage treatment plant and long sea outfall to cater to a population of one lakh. The project was funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

The project was successfully completed on October 31, 2018 post which Wabag has been operating and maintaining the plant since November 1, 2018. Recently, the Ministry of Works awarded a long-term five-year contract towards operation, maintenance, and management of Madinat Salman STP.

"In line with our growth strategy, this new order to our strong operations and maintenance order book across the globe provides annuity income which helps us with improved cash flow and better revenue predictability," said Deep Raj Saxena, CEO for the Middle East and Africa Cluster.