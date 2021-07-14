Waaree Energy Storage System in pact with Zypp Electric to supply lithium batteries

Waaree Energy Storage System has partnered with Zypp Electric to supply lithium batteries to strengthen the latter's two-wheeler category.

The partnership will mobilize clean energy technology with innovative high-tech battery management to build an environment friendly logistics ecosystem, a company statement said.

"Waaree Energy Storage System (WESS) expands supply of lithium batteries to strengthen Zypp Electric's two-wheeler category and facilitate state-of-the-art energy solutions," the statement added.

The tailor-made system with remote monitoring will provide an integrated view of battery assets and complete delivery performance to ensure seamless operations and cost efficiency.