VVDN Technologies gets nod for telecom and networking equipment under PLI Scheme

The government of India's Department of Telecommunications has approved VVDN Technologies, a premier electronic product engineering and manufacturing company, under its Production Linked Incentive (PLI).

VVDN is amongst 31 domestic and international companies, which have been granted approval for Telecom and Networking equipment manufacturing under this PLI scheme and it has committed to invest Rs. 400 crores in the next 4 years.

VVDN was earlier approved under the PLI Scheme for IT Hardware by MeitY in July 2021. VVDN has also applied under the PLI scheme for the manufacturing of White Goods, the results of which are awaited.

Puneet Agarwal, CEO, VVDN Technologies said, "We are delighted to have been approved under the PLI scheme for Telecom and Networking equipment manufacturing. It showcases our strength in these domains and highlights our commitment towards Hon'ble PM Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the 'Make in India' project."

"The PLI schemes will go a long way in making India the new global manufacturing hub of electronic products. To meet the growing business demands we have invested heavily in our infrastructure and work force expansion, and will continue to do so, to help us cater to our Indian and global customers. It is a matter of great pride for VVDN to have been approved under two different PLI schemes," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 04:34 PM IST