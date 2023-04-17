VRL Logistics places an order for 1560 Ashok Leyland trucks | Image: Ashok Leyland (Representative)

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, has recently received an order of 1560 trucks from VRL Logistics Limited (VRL), the company announced through an exchange filing. This order is for AVTR 3120 and AVTR 4420 TT models of Ashok Leyland. These trucks have all the advanced features to bring more efficiency and profitability to VRL’s expanding fleet.

Sharing his views on the order, Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “VRL Logistics and Ashok Leyland have a longstanding association which is beyond the usual customer-OEM relationship. Over the years VRL has worked very closely with us in developing new products and features suited to emerging needs of customers in the logistics industry. VRL has been pioneering and the most enterprising fleet operator in our country. We take this opportunity to thank them for choosing us to be their partners of choice in growth. With this fresh order, our relationship has only become deeper and stronger.”

The trucks will come fitted with the latest in features and technology. These advanced features and technologies will help VRL to have reduced maintenance time, fewer stop- overs, and higher efficiency resulting in better uptime and increased profitability.