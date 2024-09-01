 Vote BJP And Get...: Investor Claims India Is Only Left With 'Two Options'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVote BJP And Get...: Investor Claims India Is Only Left With 'Two Options'

Vote BJP And Get...: Investor Claims India Is Only Left With 'Two Options'

The ruling NDA, ever since the budget in July, has been accused of not being 'friendly' to taxpayers, especially the Middle Class in the country.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Represntative Image |

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results drew an expected painting on the canvas of Indian democracy. The ruling BJP saw its size being cut, with a reduction in its seats, leaving it reliant on its coalition partners in order to form the government.

The Two Options At Hand

It also saw many regional parties reinvigorated, once again asserting themselves.

However for some, the system is still flawed and according to one X user, who also happens to be a trader, the country is now left with only two options. Taking to X, the user said, "Unfortunately, our country is left with only two options."

FPJ Shorts
'Mere Jaise Actor Ko Nikaalne Ki Taakat..': Sudhanshu Pandey On Claims Of Rupali Ganguly Being Responsible For His Exit From Anupamaa
'Mere Jaise Actor Ko Nikaalne Ki Taakat..': Sudhanshu Pandey On Claims Of Rupali Ganguly Being Responsible For His Exit From Anupamaa
Gujarat Floods: Zomato Delivery Boy Braves Waterlogged Roads In Ahmedabad, Internet Lauds His Hard Work & Dedication (Video)
Gujarat Floods: Zomato Delivery Boy Braves Waterlogged Roads In Ahmedabad, Internet Lauds His Hard Work & Dedication (Video)
India Post Payments Bank Disbursed Over ₹45,000 Crore In DBT In Last 7 Years
India Post Payments Bank Disbursed Over ₹45,000 Crore In DBT In Last 7 Years
The Role Of Nutrition For Your Body: Tips For Achieving A Healthy Diet
The Role Of Nutrition For Your Body: Tips For Achieving A Healthy Diet

The first option according to the user was the BJP and they added, "- Vote for BJP & pay higher taxes without any benefits like health, education, good infrastructure, etc.."

The second option, that the netizens cited was that of Congress, and said, "- Vote for Congress & promote more reservations, counting population based on caste, caste-based politics, etc"

Read Also
'After 10 Years Of NDA, This Is Not Acceptable': Infosys Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai Bemoans EPFO Woes
article-image

Congress Vs BJP

This, of course, is in reference to recent developments surrounding both parties and their actions. The ruling NDA, ever since the budget in July, has been accused of not being friendly to taxpayers, especially the Middle Class in the country.

Taxation has been a major issue, that appears to have angered the populace, resulting in the roll-back of some taxes, including the one on capital gains.

On the other hand, the newly resurrected opposition—that is, the Congress-led alliance—has largely focused on targeting the government. It has also remained consistent on its demand for a caste-census and bringing about parity in the country through caste-based policymaking.

Netizen Reactions

Read Also
'Infant Attrition' On Rise; Accounts For 10-15% Of Annual Labour Movement: TeamLease Services
article-image

Respones to the post, were of varied nature.

One user said, "Choice is BJP minus @nsitharaman and replacement of babus in finance ministry."

To which the investor responded by saying, "She is single handedly destroying BJP by imposing more & more taxes.. BJP's core vote bank slowly slowly moving away from BJP. they will soon realized but by that time, it will be too late for BJP."

In recently released data, the Indian economy grew at 6.7 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of FY25. This is 15-low for the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Post Payments Bank Disbursed Over ₹45,000 Crore In DBT In Last 7 Years

India Post Payments Bank Disbursed Over ₹45,000 Crore In DBT In Last 7 Years

Zomato Faces Fresh GST Penalty Of ₹3.5 Lakh, 2nd Notice This Week

Zomato Faces Fresh GST Penalty Of ₹3.5 Lakh, 2nd Notice This Week

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav Takes A Tour Of The Prototype; Watch...

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav Takes A Tour Of The Prototype; Watch...

Vote BJP And Get...: Investor Claims India Is Only Left With 'Two Options'

Vote BJP And Get...: Investor Claims India Is Only Left With 'Two Options'

From ₹38 To ₹ 1.17 Crores: X User Touts SME Stocks As Ones With 'Potential'

From ₹38 To ₹ 1.17 Crores: X User Touts SME Stocks As Ones With 'Potential'