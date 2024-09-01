Vote BJP And Get...: Investor Claims India Is Only Left With 'Two Options'

Represntative Image |

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results drew an expected painting on the canvas of Indian democracy. The ruling BJP saw its size being cut, with a reduction in its seats, leaving it reliant on its coalition partners in order to form the government.

The Two Options At Hand

It also saw many regional parties reinvigorated, once again asserting themselves.

Unfortunately, our country is left with only two options.



- Vote for BJP & pay higher taxes without any benefits like health, education, good infrastructure, etc..



- Vote for Congress & promote more reservations, counting population based on caste, caste based politics, etc.. — Ronak Unadkat (@Ronak_Unadkat) September 1, 2024

However for some, the system is still flawed and according to one X user, who also happens to be a trader, the country is now left with only two options. Taking to X, the user said, "Unfortunately, our country is left with only two options."

The first option according to the user was the BJP and they added, "- Vote for BJP & pay higher taxes without any benefits like health, education, good infrastructure, etc.."

The second option, that the netizens cited was that of Congress, and said, "- Vote for Congress & promote more reservations, counting population based on caste, caste-based politics, etc"

Congress Vs BJP

This, of course, is in reference to recent developments surrounding both parties and their actions. The ruling NDA, ever since the budget in July, has been accused of not being friendly to taxpayers, especially the Middle Class in the country.

Taxation has been a major issue, that appears to have angered the populace, resulting in the roll-back of some taxes, including the one on capital gains.

On the other hand, the newly resurrected opposition—that is, the Congress-led alliance—has largely focused on targeting the government. It has also remained consistent on its demand for a caste-census and bringing about parity in the country through caste-based policymaking.

Netizen Reactions

Respones to the post, were of varied nature.

One user said, "Choice is BJP minus @nsitharaman and replacement of babus in finance ministry."

To which the investor responded by saying, "She is single handedly destroying BJP by imposing more & more taxes.. BJP's core vote bank slowly slowly moving away from BJP. they will soon realized but by that time, it will be too late for BJP."

In recently released data, the Indian economy grew at 6.7 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of FY25. This is 15-low for the country.