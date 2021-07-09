Volvo Car reports 52% rise in half-yearly retail sales in India; mid-size luxury SUV XC60 top seller

Volvo Car India on Friday said its retail sales have increased by 52 per cent in the first half of the year at 713 units as compared with the same period last year.

The Swedish luxury carmaker had retailed 469 cars in the January-June period of 2020.

Volvo's mid-size luxury SUV XC60 contributed the most, being the highest selling model in the first half of the year, the automaker said in a statement.

The company is confident and positive about a much stronger growth in the remaining part of the year as it has already announced the launch of its first full-electric SUV XC40 Recharge in the country later this year, it added.

Besides, the company plans to introduce the petrol variants of its premium sedan S90 and XC60 in the second half of 2021.