Volvo Car hikes price of mild hybrid trims by up to 2% to balance duty hike in budget | CarDekho.com

Volvo Car India announced on Wednesday that it has hiked the prices of its mild hybrid models by up to 2 per cent in order to balance the impact of the duty hike in the budget.

The prices of the mild hybrid variants of the XC40, XC60, S90, and XC90 have been increased by 1-2 per cent, the automaker said in a statement. Whereas, the ex-showroom price of the XC40 B4 mild hybrid will be Rs 46.4 lakh; the XC60 B5 mild hybrid will be Rs 67.5 lakh; the S90 B5 mild hybrid will be Rs 67.9 lakh; and the XC90 B6 mild hybrid will be Rs 98.5 lakh.

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director of Volvo Car India, said, "The changes in customs duty as announced in the recent budget has resulted in an increase in input costs of our petrol mild-hybrid models. This has resulted in marginally increasing the price of our mild hybrids."

Volvo's newly launched pure electric SUV XC40 Recharge, with XC90 SUV, the mid-size SUV XC60, the compact luxury SUV XC40 and the luxury sedan S90, are being assembled locally at the Bengaluru plant.

With inputs from PTI