Volkswagen India to raise Polo, Vento prices from Jan 2021

Automobile manufacturer Volkswagen India will raise prices of Polo and Vento models by up to 2.5 per cent from January 2021.

According to the company, the move will be initiated in lieu of the rising input costs.

"Effective January 2021, Volkswagen India announces a price revision of up to 2.5 per cent across the Polo and Vento models in lieu to the rising input costs," said a spokesperson for Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Recently, other automobile brands also announced their plans to raise vehicle prices.

Few days back, luxury automobile manufacturer BMW Group India said it will raise vehicle prices by up to 2 per cent for all BMW and MINI models.

The BMW Group India will introduce the revised 2021 pricing for all BMW and MINI models effective January 4, 2021.