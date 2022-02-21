Volatile trading at Dalal Street: Sensex up 153 points, banking stocks climb

Dalal Street witnessed volatile trading on Monday with the benchmark Sensex trading with a gain of 167 points at around noon after a selling pressure in the morning session.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 58,000.36 points at around 12.10 PM, which is 167.39 points or 0.29 percent higher from its previous session's close at 57,832.97 points.

At 1.34 PM, the Sensex was trading 0.26 points or 153.18 points up at 57,986.15. The broader Nifty50 was up 0.11 percent or 19 points at 17,295.30.

Earlier, the Sensex opened deep in the red at 57,551.65 points and slipped to a low of 57,167.02 points in the morning session. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 27.45 points or 0.16 percent higher at 17,303.75 points against its previous session's close at 17,276.30 points.

The Nifty opened in the red at 17,192.25 points and slipped to a low of 17,070.70 points in the morning session. There was good buying support in banking, power and auto stocks.

IndusInd Bank jumped 1.51 percent to Rs 969.95. ICICI Bank soared 1.49 percent to Rs 760.70. Axis Bank rose 1.08 percent to Rs 795.80. Kotak Bank was trading 0.99 percent higher at Rs 1844.30. Power Grid Corporation 1.15 percent higher at Rs 198.05; Maruti Suzuki 0.95 percent higher at Rs 8637; Infosys 0.88 percent higher at Rs 1722.05 and Wipro 0.78 percent higher at Rs 566.90 were among the major Sensex gainers.

TCS slumped 1.49 percent to Rs 3738.40. Titan 1.15 percent down at Rs 2459; Sun Pharma 1.12 percent down at Rs 853.90; Mahindra & Mahindra 0.78 percent down at Rs 844.15 and UltraTech Cement 0.60 percent down at Rs 6873.85 were among the major Sensex losers.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 01:38 PM IST