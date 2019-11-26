Vodafone unveils RedX postpaid plan; Comes with a range of benefits and an exit fee of Rs 3000

Vodafone has introduced a premium postpaid offering called ‘Vodafone REDX‘ priced at Rs 999 per month. Similar to the rumoured Airtel Rs 999 postpaid offering, Vodafone REDX postpaid plan offers several industry-first benefits which we have not seen from any telecom company in the past.

Vodafone REDX postpaid plan offers one-year of Netflix subscription, one-year of Amazon Prime membership, one-year of ZEE5 Premium subscription, access to free Lounges at Airports, 150GB high-speed data (post which speeds will be reduced to 1 Mbps) and so on. Vodafone says the REDX plan comes with benefits worth over Rs 20,000, but there’s a twist with this plan. If a Vodafone REDX plan user looking to shift or port out in the first six months, then there’s an exit fee of Rs 3,000 applicable.

“REDX offers you benefits worth over Rs 20,000 with a Superior and Truly Unlimited data experience. All these benefits are available to you right from day one. No waiting period. No hidden conditions. Which is why this plan comes with an exit fee of Rs 3,000 for the first six months,” says Vodafone on its website.

This means that in case you wish to change to another plan or port out of Vodafone or disconnect your number or migrate to a prepaid plan within 6 months of activating the REDX plan, you will be charged a one-time exit fee of Rs. 3000.