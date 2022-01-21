Vodafone Idea Q3 loss widens to Rs 7,231 cr, revenue from operations decline

Vodafone Idea reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,230.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company stated that the revenue from operations declined by 10.8 per cent to Rs 9,717.3 crore from Rs 10,894.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

The company's subscriber base was lower to 24.72 crore from 26.98 crore in the year-ago period because of increase in services rate by the company.

The company's average revenue per user (ARPU) declined by about 5 per cent to Rs 115.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 08:12 PM IST