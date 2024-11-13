 Vodafone Idea Q2FY25 Results: Net Loss Narrows To ₹7,176 Crore; Check More For Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVodafone Idea Q2FY25 Results: Net Loss Narrows To ₹7,176 Crore; Check More For Details

Vodafone Idea Q2FY25 Results: Net Loss Narrows To ₹7,176 Crore; Check More For Details

In the September quarter of FY25, Vodafone Idea managed to reduce its net loss to Rs 7,176 crore, an improvement from the Rs 8,738 crore loss recorded in the same period last year.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
File Photo |

One of the key player in the telecom race, Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday announced its fiancial performance report for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company announced the Q2FY25 earning through a regulatory filing.

The telecom giant, in secong quarter of the fiscal year 2025, made progress in narrowing its losses compared to the same period last year.

Financial Performance

In the September quarter of FY25, Vodafone Idea managed to reduce its net loss to Rs 7,176 crore, an improvement from the Rs 8,738 crore loss recorded in the same period last year.

FPJ Shorts
Children’s Day Special: Role of Empathy in the Contemporary Education
Children’s Day Special: Role of Empathy in the Contemporary Education
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 13, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 13, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Bhushan Kumar Accuses 'Favouritism' In Singham Again Screen Allocation Amid Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Clash: 'They Were Being Unfair, Got Unpleasant'
Bhushan Kumar Accuses 'Favouritism' In Singham Again Screen Allocation Amid Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Clash: 'They Were Being Unfair, Got Unpleasant'
Vodafone Idea Q2FY25 Results: Net Loss Narrows To ₹7,176 Crore; Check More For Details
Vodafone Idea Q2FY25 Results: Net Loss Narrows To ₹7,176 Crore; Check More For Details

Consolidated Financial Overview

The company reported a total income of Rs 11,232.2 crore, up from Rs 10,750.8 crore in the year-ago period, marking a 4.6 per cent growth. Coming to the total expenses which is a key part of the financial sheet, the telecom major posted a total expenses of Rs 18,400 crore, compared to Rs 18,669.8 crore last year.

Image used for representational purpose only

Image used for representational purpose only |

The consolidated net loss after tax was Rs 7,176 crore, a reduction from Rs 8,738 crore year-over-year (YoY).

Standalone Financial Snapshot

On a standalone basis, which offers a focused view on core operations:

The total Income of the company increased marginally to Rs 11,453 crore from Rs 10,671 crore YoY. Furthermore, the total expenses lowered to Rs 18,354 crore, a decrease from Rs 18,577 crore in the prior year.

Read Also
Swiggy Listing On NSE: Dalal Street Gives Mute Welcome, Investors Receive 7.62% Premium Over Issue...
article-image

The net loss of the telecom operator narrowed to Rs 7,095 crore, compared to Rs 8,727 crore in the same quarter last year.

Shares and Market Reaction

Vodafone Idea's shares ended the day on on Rs 7.39 apiece, a drop of 3.65 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vodafone Idea Q2FY25 Results: Net Loss Narrows To ₹7,176 Crore; Check More For Details

Vodafone Idea Q2FY25 Results: Net Loss Narrows To ₹7,176 Crore; Check More For Details

Honda Teases Electric Scooter Ahead of November 27 Launch

Honda Teases Electric Scooter Ahead of November 27 Launch

Zinka Logistics IPO Day 1: BlackBuck App Operator's Issue Subscribed 24%, Check Price Band, GMP, And...

Zinka Logistics IPO Day 1: BlackBuck App Operator's Issue Subscribed 24%, Check Price Band, GMP, And...

Prosus And Tencent Reap Billions From Swiggy's Stellar IPO Debut

Prosus And Tencent Reap Billions From Swiggy's Stellar IPO Debut

Why The Indian Stock Market Struggled: Inflation, FPI Outflows, And Currency Pressure; Everything...

Why The Indian Stock Market Struggled: Inflation, FPI Outflows, And Currency Pressure; Everything...