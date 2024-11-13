Vodafone Idea Q2FY25 Results: Net Loss Narrows To ₹7,176 Crore; Check More For Details

File Photo |

One of the key player in the telecom race, Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday announced its fiancial performance report for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company announced the Q2FY25 earning through a regulatory filing.

The telecom giant, in secong quarter of the fiscal year 2025, made progress in narrowing its losses compared to the same period last year.

Financial Performance

In the September quarter of FY25, Vodafone Idea managed to reduce its net loss to Rs 7,176 crore, an improvement from the Rs 8,738 crore loss recorded in the same period last year.

Consolidated Financial Overview

The company reported a total income of Rs 11,232.2 crore, up from Rs 10,750.8 crore in the year-ago period, marking a 4.6 per cent growth. Coming to the total expenses which is a key part of the financial sheet, the telecom major posted a total expenses of Rs 18,400 crore, compared to Rs 18,669.8 crore last year.

Standalone Financial Snapshot

On a standalone basis, which offers a focused view on core operations:

The total Income of the company increased marginally to Rs 11,453 crore from Rs 10,671 crore YoY. Furthermore, the total expenses lowered to Rs 18,354 crore, a decrease from Rs 18,577 crore in the prior year.

The net loss of the telecom operator narrowed to Rs 7,095 crore, compared to Rs 8,727 crore in the same quarter last year.

Shares and Market Reaction

Vodafone Idea's shares ended the day on on Rs 7.39 apiece, a drop of 3.65 per cent.