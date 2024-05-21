Vodafone Idea Approves Allotment Of Equity Shares Worth ₹2,075 Crore To Oriana Investments | File

Vodafone Idea Limited on Tuesday, May 21, through an exchange filing announced that the Capital Raising Committee of Vodafone Idea at it meeting has approved the allotment of 1,395,427,034 equity shares. Each share has a face value of Rs 10 and is issued at a price of Rs 14.87. This price includes a premium of Rs 4.87 per share.

On April 6, 2024, the company's board of directors approved a plan to raise capital. This move was further supported by a special resolution passed by the company's members on May 8, 2024.

Investment by Oriana Investments Pte. Ltd

The total amount raised through this allotment is Rs 2,075 crores. Oriana Investments Pte. Ltd, an entity from the Aditya Birla Group and part of the promoter group, is the recipient of these shares. The allotment is made on a preferential basis, following the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

With this new allotment, Vodafone Idea's paid-up equity share capital has increased significantly. /Representational image |

Read Also Gujarat GST Commissioner Grabs 620 Acres From Entire Village Near Maharashtra's Mahabaleshwar

Increase in Paid-Up Equity Share Capital

With this new allotment, Vodafone Idea's paid-up equity share capital has increased significantly. Previously, the equity share capital stood at Rs 664,834,567,380. After the new shares were issued, this amount has risen to Rs 678,788,837,720.

Vodafone Idea shares

The shares price of the company on Tuesday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 13.60, up by 2.26 per cent.