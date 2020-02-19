Vodafone episode: Birla's portrayal of fallout puts Centre in a bind

Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Tuesday in a meeting with Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash stressed that without government relief, the company may file for bankruptcy and land up at NCLT, leading to a cascading effect of rise in banks' NPAs, and damage India's image as an FDI-friendly nation.

While neither Birla nor the Department of Telecom (DoT) has revealed any details of their meeting, according to a source, Birla insisted on going to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) if relief from AGR was not given to the company.

He left the choices to the DoT on the exact form of relief, but apparently suggested that there could be staggered payments, or the dues could be limited to principal of the AGR without penalty and interest on penalty.

Sources said Birla also told Prakash that invocation of bank guarantees would wipe out Vodafone Idea's net worth, and that it would have to shut down operations straight away, leading to bank facing rise in non-performing assets (NPA), job losses and labelling of the country's image as a difficult FDI destination.