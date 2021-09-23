Vistara to operate flights between Delhi and Paris from November 7

Vistara, full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, today announced special, non-stop flights between Delhi and Paris CDG (Charles de Gaulle) starting November 7, 2021.

The airline will operate these flights as part of the bilateral ‘transport bubble’ agreement between India and France.

Vistara will fly twice a week between the two cities - on Wednesdays and Sundays. Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents, it said in a press release.

Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “These flights give us the opportunity to further build our presence in Europe and to present India’s finest full-service carrier to the world.”

The all-inclusive, round-trip fares between Delhi and Paris are as follows:

Delhi-Paris-Delhi would cost Rs 40,499 for economy, Rs 71,999 for premium economy and Rs 135,999 for business class. The return tickets from Paris-Delhi-Paris would cost euro 560, euro 880 and euro 2,020 for economy, premium economy and business class respectively.

The Delhi-Paris route of the airline will be served by Vistara’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The Dreamliner aircraft are equipped with highly efficient airflow and filtration systems that continuously refresh the cabin with air from outside. Powerful HEPA filters trap 99.9 percent of particulates such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi and purify the air inside the cabin every two to three minutes, the airline said in a press release.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 01:12 PM IST