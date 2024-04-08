Vistara Slashes 10% Of Its Flight, What Is In Store For Common Customers?

Image: Twitter (Representative)

Vistara was once an airline with a relatively decent reputation amongst its Indian peers, a market that is largely made up of lost-cost airlines. But, over the past few weeks, that image has certainly taken a hit. The proposed merger and its ancillary effects have drawn the whole of the airline's operation into the middle of a storm, in a cut-throat market.

10% Slash of Services

Cancellation from Vistara has been in abundance, affecting many passengers reliant on the airline, that has expanded its fleet over the years. On one of the occasions, the Gurugram-based airline relinquished as many as 80 services in a day. In a recent development in the fiasco, Vistara has decided to cut a massive 10 per cent of their services. This move, according to the company, is in order to mitigate the inconvenience that may be caused to passengers.

This crisis stemmed from the proposition of the scheduled merger of Vistara and Air India, which is currently owned by Tata Group's SPV. Air India 'returned' to the group after the Indian government, its previous owner, sold it to the group.

This merger and its finer details concerning the workforce, primarily the aircraft crew section of the airline, did not seem to please the employees. According to reports, this disagreement, resulted in many pilots calling in sick, together, bringing the operations of the airline to a near stand still.

As per reports, as many as 5000 of Vistara's employees will be inducted into the merged entity in phased manner. This has also induced anxiety in the workforce.

How Can the Passenger Protect Themselves?

Customers need to be vary of these developments to protect their interests and not get tangled in the dispute. The flight tickets, that will be sold from now on, will be the ones, that would accommodate the 10 per cent cut, and would therefore be more reliable. In addition, the airline will be updating the customers on their website about any extreme development, given the precedent of extensive cancellation.

However, it could be advised to remain cautious and provide the airline with updated details, for better communication of any development, including a cancellation.

In other development, the head of the airline recently said, that they will try to assuage the situation and employees will be taken into confidence, including deliberation on rostering, in consultation with the pilots. In a statement issued, the airline chief, Vinod Kannan, said, "98 per cent of the pilots have signed the new contract."

"We are aware that some pilots have some concerns and queries regarding the contract. We are engaging with them to clarify and resolve the same. However, this has not caused any visible spike in attrition amongst pilots," he added.