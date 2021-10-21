Vistara revamps inflight dining; brings back hot meals to economy class in domestic sector

Vistara, full-service carrier, today introduced new inflight meals across cabins on its domestic network. The airline has also resumed serving hot vegetarian meals in Economy Class on flights within India, starting today.

Vistara had temporarily replaced hot meals with pre-packaged snacks in economy class as part of the service modifications (in line with the regulatory guidelines) introduced to maintain the highest standards of safety and hygiene, and to contribute towards controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Customer feedback that Vistara received in recent times suggests that travellers are becoming more confident about consuming meals on board.

The inflight menu will be refreshed every three days and include several scrumptious options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks that are customer favourites. For instance, in Economy Class, breakfast options include Masala Uttappam, Medu Vada, Idli with sambar etc.; lunch and dinner options include Vegetable Biryani with Dal Makhani, Jeera Pulao with Chana Masala, and more; Masala Pao with Bhaji, Hot Garlic Vegetables with Noodles, etc. will be served as snacks on relevant flights.

The new menu has been carefully curated to offer meals that do not compromise on taste and experience despite fluctuations between ground and cabin temperatures, according to a press release.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:55 AM IST