Vistara launches summertime sale across domestic, international network

Full-service carrier Vistara today announced a Summertime Sale across its domestic and international network. The sale is available on all three classes of travel - Economy, Premium Economy and Business.

Domestic bookings under the sale are open for a period of 72 hours from 0001 hours of 19 April 2022 to 2359 hours of 21 April 2022 with one-way all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 2,499 for Economy, Rs 3,459 for Premium Economy and Rs 9,999 for Business Class.

On international routes, all-inclusive return fares start at Rs 12,999 for Economy, Rs 17,249 for Premium Economy and Rs 35,549 for Business Class with a weeklong booking period from 0001 hours on 19 April 2022 to 2359 hours of 25 April 2022.

All fares are inclusive of taxes, for travel between 20 June and 30 September 2022 (blackout dates apply).

Bookings under the sale are now open on Vistara’s website, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through the airline’s call centre, Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), and through travel agents.

Direct channel discounts, corporate discounts/soft benefits will not apply on these promotional fares, and vouchers cannot be used for these bookings. The seats on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, it said in a press statement.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:56 AM IST