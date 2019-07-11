Vistara goes global with Singapore flights

<p><strong>New Delhi:</strong> Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, announced its arrival on the global map with flights to Singapore from New Delhi and Mumbai starting on August 6 and 7, respectively.</p><p>The airline will operate two daily flights to Singapore -- one each from New Delhi and Mumbai. Customers will be able to take one-stop connections to and from several other cities like Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Lucknow, Ranchi, Raipur, Srinagar, and Varanasi.</p><p>Vistara will fly its Boeing 737-800NG aircraft with two-class cabin configuration (business and economy). It plans to expand its international network further to other destinations.</p><p>"We are excited to start with Singapore as our first international destination which we see as a very important market, given the opportunities it presents for corporate, business as well as leisure travel," said Vistara's CEO Leslie Thng. "We present to the world today a shining new symbol of warm Indian hospitality with a contemporary approach and world-class service," he said.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>