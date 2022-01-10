Vistara fleet crosses 50 aircraft

Vistara stated that its fleet has crossed 50 aircraft with over 12 planes added in the last 21 months.

The company added that it has flown 30 million passengers since its launch on January 9, 2015 in both domestic and overseas markets.

The airline has registered 4.2 per cent growth in market share in July 2020 to 7.5 per cent in November 2021.

The airline has a fleet of 51 aircraft, including 40 Airbus A320, four Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800NG, and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, and has flown more than 30 million customers since starting operations.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 06:58 PM IST