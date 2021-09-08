Vista Rooms expands presence to Dubai; launches 10 properties

Vacation home rental firm Vista Rooms on Wednesday said it has expanded its presence to Dubai with the launch of 10 premium properties, specially curated for Indian travellers.

The properties are located in Jumeirah, Burj, Downtown and Marina, giving greater access to the entire country, Vista Rooms said in a statement.

"We are always trying to stay close to our consumers and understand their travel interests and patterns. 1 out of 8 guests indicated their desire to travel to Dubai in the next 12 months. As a response to this consumer feedback, we decided to open our first international market in Dubai," Vista Rooms Co-Founder Ankita Sheth said.

Dubai gives "us a feeling of 'home away from home for discerning Indian travellers as it is most visited by Indian travellers. Eventually, we will be moving on to countries like Singapore, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Thailand, she added.

Despite early jitters, the vacation rental market appears to have undergone an inflection point since the pandemic, with greater awareness and desire among travellers to stay in private homes, Vista Rooms said.

Incepted in 2015, by Ankita Sheth, Pranav Maheswari and Amit Damani, Vista Rooms manage a growing portfolio of more than 500 luxury villas and private holiday homes in India.

