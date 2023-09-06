Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Sees A Double Digit Listing, Shares End 47% Highest At ₹146

(L-R) Mr. Manohar Lal Punglia, MD, Mr. Sarfaraz Ahmed, CFO & Mr. Vishnu Prakash R Punglia, Chairman, at the listing ceremony held at NSE |

Jodhpur-based Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited is an integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) company, which specializes in water supply projects (WSP) debuted on the exchanges at 67% premium.

The scrip listed Rs 163.30 per share on BSE and Rs 165 per share on NSE, at a premium of 64.95% and 66.67% respectively. The company's share price closed at Rs 145.93 per share on the BSE, a 47.40% premium, and at Rs 144.80 per share on the NSE, a 46.26% premium.

As per NSE, the total quantity traded stood at 33.42 lakh shares, on BSE the total Quantity stood at 24.42 lakh shares. Total Turnover (BSE+NSE) on Day 1 stood at Rs 545.43 crore.

Mr. Manohar Pungllia, Managing Director – Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited, said "Today marks a significant milestone in the journey of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia as we embark on a new chapter as a listed company. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team, valued customers, and supportive stakeholders who have been the driving force behind our success. This listing wouldn't have been possible without your unwavering belief in our vision and dedication to excellence. As we step into this exciting phase, we remain committed to delivering value, innovation, and sustainable growth. We look forward to the opportunities ahead and are eager to create lasting value for all our stakeholders."

The Market Capitalization of the Company at today’s closing price stood at Rs. 1,818.93 Crore as per BSE and Rs. 1,804.84 Crore as per NSE.

Led by Promoter Vishnu Prakash Punglia, the EPC Company has a strong operational understanding with a consistent track record in carrying out infrastructure projects for over three decades. It owns a fleet of about four hundred and ninety-nine construction equipment assets which includes including crushers, excavators, loaders, dozers, paver machines, ready mix concrete plants, concrete mixtures, cranes, tractors and transportation vehicles from some of the leading suppliers.

Its major activities include constructing, designing, building, implementing, operating, maintaining and developing Water Supply Projects (WSPs) including Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) along with pumping stations and laying of pipelines for supply of water, as well as other projects such as Roads, Bridges, Tunnels, Warehouses, Buildings, Railway Buildings including platforms, stations, quarters, administrative buildings, Rail-Over-Bridges and Waste Water Treatment Plants (WWTPs). It also undertakes operations and maintenance services.

The Company’s revenue from operations has increased from ₹4,857.31 million in financial year ended March 31, 2021 to ₹7,856.13 million in financial year ended March 31, 2022 and further to ₹11,684.04 million in financial year ended March 31, 2023 showcasing a CAGR of 55.1%, profit after tax stood at Rs 90.6 crore, whereas EBITDA margin stood at 13.7%.

