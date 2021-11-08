Virtusa announces winners from the fifth cohort of flagship Hackathon, NeuralHack

Virtusa Corporation concluded Season 5 of NeuralHack, its national level talent hunt initiative. This season of NeuralHack witnessed a record number of participants come together from top schools and universities to bring innovative ideas to the forefront.

The grand finale had 252 participants vying for the coveted winning title. With a record number of participants, the 30-day Hackathon had finalists working on end–to–end solutions to showcase unique value propositions.

With over one lakh registrations from top business and engineering schools across the country, NeuralHack is a platform for students to build and enhance skillsets in technologies like Full Stack, Data Science, Cloud Artificial Intelligence while making them industry ready. Unlike Past seasons, the current season will have the winners and all the Grand Finale Participants have an opportunity to work with the best teams at Virtusa.

Sundar Narayanan, Chief People Officer of Virtusa, said “The winning ideas were selected on the basis of Prototyping after several rounds of competition and close analysis of the use case..”

In addition to the main prizes, this edition of NeuralHack included a category for four zonal winners and “King & Queen of NeuralHack.” The winning team was Team 25, represented by Aditya Nair, Praveen M, Namit Nayan, Abhinav Munagala, Harish Dalal, and Vinay Ardhani. A cash prize of Rs 50,000 was awarded to the winners.

The Virtusa Team also conducted a national-level business school competition called “Business Cipher Challenge.” The objective of this contest is to assess candidate skill and ability in the field of Data Science. The winning team for the Healthcare Track comprised of Saswata from IIM Kashipur, Ravali from ISB, Saurav from TAPMI and Pavan from NMIMS. The Banking Track comprised of Abhishek from Masters Union and Amey from NMIMS. Each winning team was awarded trophies in addition to cash prizes of Rs 60,000.

Through innovative platforms like NeuralHack, Virtusa gains deeper insights into understanding students’ capabilities and recognizes quality talent from the grassroots. Virtusa extended over 1,000 job offers this season thanks to the NeuralHack event, it said in a press release.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 09:42 PM IST