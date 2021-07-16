Virsec secures $100 mn 'Show of Force” investment from community of industry players

Virsec, tbersecurity company, today announced a $100 million Series C investment from a community of industry players and company builders. The completion of the round brings total funding in the company to $137 million.

Virsec’s Series C investors range from the former Chairman and CEO of Cisco, John Chambers, to the former Chairman and CEO of EMC, Mike Ruettgers, to a number of former high-ranking government and intelligence officials. Led by BlueIO, the round also includes Allen & Company LLC, Arena Holdings, Intuitive Venture Partners, JC2 Ventures, Artiman Ventures, Quantum Valley Investments, and Marker Hill Capital.

“The world runs on software, and with the onslaught of damaging attacks to it, the world is also in a cyber crisis. That is why Virsec developed an unprecedented, radical, and multi-patented approach to fully protect software while it is executing, regardless of its environment,” said Dave Furneaux, Chief Executive Officer, Virsec.

Mike Ruettgers, Former CEO & Chairman of EMC said, “Clearly, cyber security products are not working well enough. Judging by the response from leading edge enterprises, Virsec is a game-changing business with a completely differentiated protection first approach to solving the cybersecurity crisis.

“Traditional and legacy security solutions ​are simply not enough to protect organizations from the extremely advanced attacks we are seeing today. This is why I decided to invest in Virsec.​ We are at an inflection ​point in cybersecurity and ​Virsec does what is needed: ​fully protect application workloads at runtime before an attacker can even make a move," said John Chambers, CEO of JC2 Ventures, Former CEO & Chairman of Cisco.