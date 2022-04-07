Vipul Organics receives OEKO-TEX certification textile industry

Vipul Organics Limited, Specialty Chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment, has announced that they have successfully received the OEKO-TEX Certification for their pigment products under the brand name SunPrint for the textile industry.

Vipul Organics joins a handful of companies globally in the pigments sector, to have received the Eco Passport. This will open up opportunities for the Indian firm to work with global textiles and garments companies which are committed to upholding a sustainable ecosystem, it said in a press statement.

Mihir V Shah, Executive Director, Vipul Organics Limited, said, “We are happy that our pigment products are now certified to be environmentally friendly. The testing and certification process on which this Certificate is issued guarantees maximum consumer safety. The certification will also help us broaden our client base and target multinational companies that focus on safety and sustainability”.

The ECO PASSPORT by OEKO TEX is a definitive independent certification system that is especially designed for manufacturers of process chemicals and chemical compounds. It certifies the safety and sustainability of the entire value chain of manufacturing textiles.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 01:55 PM IST