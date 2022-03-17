VingaJoy launches SP-15 Beatbox wireless speaker

VingaJoy has announced the launch of its all-new SP-15 Beatbox Wireless Speaker--ulltra-compact and small sized, portable wireless speaker with superior sound quality and ultimate Wooden Design with Metal Grill.

Key features

The speaker is equipped with features like USB charging, built-in microphone and is portable.

It comes with multiple connectivity options with USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card.

The speaker offers a continuous power backup and boasts of features like FM connectivity. So if you are bored of your existing playlist, you can easily switch over to FM mode and tune into your favourite FM stations.

Compatible and easily pairable with iPhone, Android devices and laptops as well, this speaker offers a power backup with the support of an inbuilt 1200mAh battery.

It supports dual speaker connection to enhance the sound quality, for both indoor as well as outdoor events. This new speaker comes with the latest Wireless Version Support v5.0 and can be paired via Bluetooth to the soundtrack up to 10 mtr. range.

Launch to coincide with Holi festivities

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “We are excited to introduce VingaJoy Beatbox Wireless Speaker at the onset of the coming festive season. Our motive is to cater to every age group and every user and this is the reason we sell our product at the most competitive price.”

This new speaker is being retailed at an introductory price of Rs 1,499

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:33 PM IST