Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover Derides Railway Minister For 'Taking Credit'

Vinesh Phogat, the ace Indian wrestler, was disqualified from the female 50 Kg category in Paris, on account of being overweight for her category.

As 1.4 billion Indians entered a state of euphoria on account of wrestler Vinesh Phogat becoming the first female Indian wrestler to reach the Olympics final, a heartbreak has struck down the hope of a medal.

The news has invoked many responses from across the board. Bharat Pe founder Ashneer Grover, who is known for his frequent commentary on various issues, commented on this matter as well. He made a sardonic comment, quoting Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

In a cryptic guise, Grover said, "Apna Nahi, Uska".

Grover was quoting a post from Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

In this post, he was deriding the railway minister for taking credit for the success attained by the wrestler.

Phogat, who stormed into the final of the weight category for a gold medal, defeated many big names in the event. She even grappled and defeated wrestlers who were better ranked than her.

It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through… pic.twitter.com/xYrhzA1A2U — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2024

ABSOLUTE AND TOTAL HEARTBREAK. THIS GOLD WAS HERS. 💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/RIh699HBgk — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 7, 2024

According reports, Phogat was found to be overweight by about 100 grams.

The Indian Olympic Association confirmed this development, and the Indian contingent said it will appeal the matter.