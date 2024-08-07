 Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover Derides Railway Minister For 'Taking Credit'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVinesh Phogat Disqualified: BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover Derides Railway Minister For 'Taking Credit'

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover Derides Railway Minister For 'Taking Credit'

The news has invoked many responses from across the board. Bharat Pe founder Ashneer Grover, who is known for his frequent commentary on various issues, commented on this matter as well.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
article-image

Vinesh Phogat, the ace Indian wrestler, was disqualified from the female 50 Kg category in Paris, on account of being overweight for her category.

As 1.4 billion Indians entered a state of euphoria on account of wrestler Vinesh Phogat becoming the first female Indian wrestler to reach the Olympics final, a heartbreak has struck down the hope of a medal.

The news has invoked many responses from across the board. Bharat Pe founder Ashneer Grover, who is known for his frequent commentary on various issues, commented on this matter as well. He made a sardonic comment, quoting Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

Read Also
SEBI Tightens Mutual Fund Norms: AMCs Required to Implement Enhanced Surveillance and Whistle-Blower...
article-image

In a cryptic guise, Grover said, "Apna Nahi, Uska".

Grover was quoting a post from Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

In this post, he was deriding the railway minister for taking credit for the success attained by the wrestler.

Phogat, who stormed into the final of the weight category for a gold medal, defeated many big names in the event. She even grappled and defeated wrestlers who were better ranked than her.

Read Also
Sheikh Hasina Networth: A Look Into The Former Bangladesh PM's Wealth And Grandeur
article-image

According reports, Phogat was found to be overweight by about 100 grams.

The Indian Olympic Association confirmed this development, and the Indian contingent said it will appeal the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Curvv EV Officially Launched in India – Starting at Rs 17.49 lakh

Tata Curvv EV Officially Launched in India – Starting at Rs 17.49 lakh

Bengaluru Denied 'Metro' Status By Centre Despite Being IT Capital Of India

Bengaluru Denied 'Metro' Status By Centre Despite Being IT Capital Of India

Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun Onam Edition Launch: New Models Start at Rs 13.57 Lakh in India

Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun Onam Edition Launch: New Models Start at Rs 13.57 Lakh in India

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover Derides Railway Minister For 'Taking...

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover Derides Railway Minister For 'Taking...

'NO! NO! NO! Please Make This A Bad Dream...': Anand Mahindra’s Heartfelt Reaction To Vinesh...

'NO! NO! NO! Please Make This A Bad Dream...': Anand Mahindra’s Heartfelt Reaction To Vinesh...