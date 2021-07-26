VIL launches new corporate postpaid plans: View details here

The enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea (VIL), Vi Business, on Monday announced a range of new postpaid plans for corporate customers and said upgraded plans would be bundled with various benefits.

With 'Work from Home', 'Learn from Home', and 'Entertainment from Home' emerging as the "new way of living" amid the pandemic-induced social distancing norms, customers too have evolved with their needs and requirement of high-speed data.

"Keeping this in mind, Vi Business - the enterprise arm of VIL, today announced a range of new postpaid plans for its corporate customers. The upgraded plans will be bundled with range of exclusive benefits," the company said in a statement.