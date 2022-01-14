Vikas Lifecare acquires 75% stake in Genesis Gas Solutions

Vikas Lifecare Limited has entered into definite agreement with the existing promoters/shareholders for acquiring 75% equity of Genesis Gas Solutions Private Limited, a company engaged in the business developing in a cash deal amounting Rs. 250 million, payable in stages.

Post achieving the debt-free status this year, Vikas Lifecare is working towards expanding its businesses footprints in emerging infrastructure products segment.

The company is already in advance stage of commissioning manufacturing plant of pipe lines for gas distribution, commercial production expected within the current financial year.

Vikas Lifecare Ltd is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, engaged in trading and manufacturing of polymer, rubber compounds and additives for plastics, synthetic & natural rubber.

