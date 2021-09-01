Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO opens today; raises Rs 556.12 cr from anchor investors

The Rs 1,895-crore initial public offering (IPO) by Hyderabad-based Vijaya Diagnostics kicked off today

Vijaya Diagnostic has finalized 29 anchor investors, allotting 10,661,418 shares at Rs 531 per share aggregating Rs 566.12 crore. The list includes high-quality long-only investors such as Fidelity Management Research, Fidelity Investments, Aberdeen, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), Government Pension Fund Global.

The anchor saw participation from all large blue-chip domestic mutual funds, including SBI Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Mirae Mutual Fund and DSP Mutual Fund.

Other large institutions that participated include Kotak India Growth Fund, Goldman Sachs, Pioneer Investment Fund, CLSA, ICICI Prudential Life, SBI Life Insurance, Kotak Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life etc.

The price band for the public issue has been fixed at Rs 522-531. Recent companies based out of Hyderabad that went public include Gland Pharma and KIMS Hospital. While Gland Pharma is up 160 percent since IPO in November last year, KIMS Hospital is up 55 percent since IPO in June this year.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 11:27 AM IST