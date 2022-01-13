Vijay Shekhar Sharma says global market conditions affected Paytm IPO

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma stated that macro conditions have affected global fintech companies, including initial public offering of Paytm.

Speaking at IAMAI's 'India Digital Summit 2022', Sharma said that the success of Paytm will depend on what we do with monetisation, led by financial services.

"Globally, we probably went in at a time (for the public IPO) when free money and many other parameters brought into the market, in terms of pricing," stated Sharma.

The company's $2.5 billion IPO was not just India's largest but also the largest APAC fintech IPO ever and also the second largest fintech IPO of 2021 globally.

Paytm saw its contribution profit grow to Rs 2.6 billion in Q2 FY 2022, during the July-September quarter,

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 03:35 PM IST