Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth Mallya To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine In London This Week |

The King of good times and industrialist Vijay Mallya's son, Siddharth Mallya, is all set to marry his girlfriend Jasmine this week in London.

Sharing a glimpse of the celebration, Siddharth posted a picture with Jasmine captioning it, “Wedding week has commenced….#wedding #ily.”

The post was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and well-wishers.

Among those who congratulated the couple were jewellery designers Farah Khan Ali, Nandita Mahtani, and Sophie Choudry.

The Couple's Picture

In the Instagram post, Siddharth was wearing a white tuxedo paired with pink pants, while Jasmine wore a floral dress.

Proposal Last Year

Last year, Siddharth proposed to Jasmine on Halloween.

He then shared two pictures from the proposal on social media platform, Instagram.

In one, Siddharth was seen kneeling and proposing to Jasmine, who was dressed in a witch costume.

The second picture showed the couple, with Jasmine showing her engagement ring.

Siddharth Mallya's Background

Siddharth Mallya is an actor and model and was born in Los Angeles, California. He was raised in London and the UAE and studied at Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London before attending the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. He has since then pursued a career in modeling and acting.