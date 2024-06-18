 Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth Mallya To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine In London This Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVijay Mallya's Son Siddharth Mallya To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine In London This Week

Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth Mallya To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine In London This Week

Sharing a glimpse of the celebration, Siddharth posted a picture with Jasmine captioning it, “Wedding week has commenced….#wedding #ily.”

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth Mallya To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine In London This Week |

The King of good times and industrialist Vijay Mallya's son, Siddharth Mallya, is all set to marry his girlfriend Jasmine this week in London.

Sharing a glimpse of the celebration, Siddharth posted a picture with Jasmine captioning it, “Wedding week has commenced….#wedding #ily.”

The post was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and well-wishers.

Among those who congratulated the couple were jewellery designers Farah Khan Ali, Nandita Mahtani, and Sophie Choudry.

The Couple's Picture

In the Instagram post, Siddharth was wearing a white tuxedo paired with pink pants, while Jasmine wore a floral dress.

Read Also
Godrej Agrovet Chief Nadir Godrej Acquires 3 Luxury Apartments In Mumbai’s Malabar Hill For ₹180...
article-image

Proposal Last Year

Last year, Siddharth proposed to Jasmine on Halloween.

He then shared two pictures from the proposal on social media platform, Instagram.

In one, Siddharth was seen kneeling and proposing to Jasmine, who was dressed in a witch costume.

The second picture showed the couple, with Jasmine showing her engagement ring.

Siddharth Mallya's Background

Siddharth Mallya is an actor and model and was born in Los Angeles, California. He was raised in London and the UAE and studied at Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London before attending the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. He has since then pursued a career in modeling and acting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ayodhya, Varanasi, Puri Among 17 high-Potential Cities For Fast Real Estate Development: Report

Ayodhya, Varanasi, Puri Among 17 high-Potential Cities For Fast Real Estate Development: Report

Ixigo Shares Soar Over 78% On Market Debut, Valuation Reaches ₹6,275.87 Crore

Ixigo Shares Soar Over 78% On Market Debut, Valuation Reaches ₹6,275.87 Crore

Citroen Celebrates Cricket Icon with Limited Edition C3 Aircross 'Dhoni Edition

Citroen Celebrates Cricket Icon with Limited Edition C3 Aircross 'Dhoni Edition

As Heatwaves Push Power Demand, Power Ministry Asks Utilities To Be On Alert

As Heatwaves Push Power Demand, Power Ministry Asks Utilities To Be On Alert

The X Factor: Japanese Automaker Lexus' LBX

The X Factor: Japanese Automaker Lexus' LBX