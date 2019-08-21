Vietjet announces direct flight services between India and Vietnam, with "super-saving tickets" priced at Rs 9

On Tuesday, Vietnam-based airline Vietjet announced direct flight services between India and Vietnam from December.

With this announcement from Vietjet, for the first time, there will be direct flight service from New Delhi to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. Commencing on December 6, the New Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City route will operate four return flights per week, while the Hanoi-New Delhi route will operate three return flights per week starting December 7.

To celebrate this announcement, the airline is offering "super-saving tickets" priced at Rs 9 onwards, during its "three golden days - a special promotion" by the airline from August 20 to 22. Announcing the first routes to India, Nguyen Thanh Son, Vice President at Vietjet told Zee Business, “We are delighted to extend our services to India and launch our direct flights between the two countries. India is one of our priority markets and an important addition to our growing network. In line with our commitment to offering Indian travellers a seamless travel experience with great comfort, we are elated to introduce our world-class offerings and winning hospitality on-board with advanced technology and modern aircraft.”

Flight timings and schedule

According to CNBC, the Ho Chi Minh City–New Delhi route will operate four return flights per week on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday starting from December 6, 2019. The flight departs from Ho Chi Minh City at 19:00 and arrives in New Delhi at 22:50. The return flight takes off from New Delhi at 23:50 and lands in Ho Chi Minh City at 06:10.

VietJet will operate the Hanoi–New Delhi route with three return flights a week on every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday starting from December 7, 2019. The flight departs from Hanoi at 19:10 and arrives in New Delhi at 22:50. The return flight takes off from New Delhi at 23:50 and lands in Hanoi at 05:20 (all in local times), reported the CNBC.