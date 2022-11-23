WATCH VIDEO: Workers at biggest iPhone factory clash with Chinese riot police over food, bonuses

Last month visuals of workers jumping over fences to escape the locked down iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, exposed the extent of the panic triggered by China’s zero-covid policy. As the lockdown at Apple’s biggest factory led to longer waiting periods for iPhone customers, the workers stuck inside the factory represent the human cost of China’s rigid stance. Now workers of the Zhengzhou unit have defied restrictions to protest against the food they are getting and unpaid bonuses, out in the streets.

NOW - Clashes at Foxconn's iPhone plant in China's Zhengzhou.pic.twitter.com/LQE2HgfvUd — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 23, 2022

Hundreds were seen marching, even after they were confronted by riot police and people in Hazmat suits, while shouting defend our rights according to reports. The plant supplies more than half of the world’s iPhones, and has two lakh workers employed there. Disruption of production at the factory due to the lockdown has also forced Apple to look for alternatives, and diversify towards Indian and Vietnamese manufacturing units.

ALERT 🚨 Violent protests erupt at Apple’s main iPhone plant (Foxconn) in China, employees clash with security personnel



pic.twitter.com/8WmfgES5YD — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 23, 2022

Workers at the factory had started fleeing from the factory last month, hitting productivity and prompting Foxconn to promise better salaries and bonuses to convince people to stay. The firm also started hiring more people to make up for the labour shortage, and now employees are demanding the bonus they had been demanding.

Violent protests erupt at #Foxconn's #Apple plant in #China's Zhengzhou



Workers have engaged in violent clashes with security personnel protesting against coronavirus restrictions and unpaid wages, Bloomberg reports.pic.twitter.com/5shFLrrwgz — Indo-Pacific News - Geo-Politics & Military News (@IndoPac_Info) November 23, 2022

Because of the crisis in China and resultant lags in supply, iPhone consumers are having to wait for a month to receive deliveries of the latest version of the device. Apple has also allowed Pegatron in addition to Foxconn, to assemble iPhones in Chennai, to create an alternative to China where 95 per cent iPhones are made. The lockdown in China is also threatening to reduce iPhone output by 30 per cent this year.

中国的苹果工厂内部工人继续反抗中共的反人类防疫和奴役劳动



Chinese Workers Inside @Apple plant Continue to protest against China's Anti-Humanity covid policy and Slave labourpic.twitter.com/40QYXuyjhl — Inty (@__Inty__) November 23, 2022

Clashes have also been reported between Chinese workers and riot police, leading to detention for many of the protestsers. Violence was also witnessed at the factory as the protests gained momentum.