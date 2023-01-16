e-Paper Get App
Viacom18 Media bags media rights for women's IPL for 5 years

Viacom18 Media also holds the rights to stream the men's Indian Premier League on its digital platform over the next five years, which it won for 237.6 bln rupees last year in June

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Viacom18 Media bags media rights for women's IPL for 5 years | Image: Viacom18 (Representative)
With a winning bid of 9.51 bln rupees, Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd has won the media rights to telecast the inaugural edition of the women's Indian Premier League for the next five years, Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Jay Shah tweeted today.

Reliance Industries Ltd's Network18 Media and Investments Ltd holds 51% stake in Viacom18 Media, which operates online streaming service Voot and Jio TV platforms.

Viacom18 Media also holds the rights to stream the men's Indian Premier League on its digital platform over the next five years, which it won for 237.6 bln rupees last year in June. Disney+Hotstar retained the television rights to these matches.

The tweet by Shah said, "For the women's Indian Premier League, Viacom18 Media has committed a per match value of 709 mln rupees for matches till 2027."

Disney-Star and Sony-Zee were among the other broadcasters vying for the rights, according to media sources.

Wipro shares climb nearly 2% after earnings announcement
article-image

