Viacom18 bags exclusive TV and digital rights for Abu Dhabi T10 series

Viacom18, media and entertainment network, has bagged the exclusive TV and digital rights for the Abu Dhabi T10 series. The cricket series will premiere from November 19, 2021 live on Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi), Voot and Jio.

The 8 teams that will be a part of this series represent 20 nations and include cricketing legends like Irfran Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Amir, Eoin Morgan, David Miller, Dawid Malan, Faf Du Plessis, Jason Roy, Chris Gayle, Dwaye Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Babar Azam, Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir and many more.

Facilitated by India’s largest sports management firm RISE Worldwide, Viacom18’s multiyear partnership with Abu Dhabi T10 series will further enhance cricketing action in India. The series will have 90 mins of fast paced cricketainment over 34 matches. The sporting extravaganza is sanctioned by ICC and licensed for ten years by Emirates Cricket Board. Fans across India will now be able to experience Season 5 of the Abu Dhabi T10 Series, wherein cricketing icons battle it out for the elusive title.

Speaking about the partnership, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head – Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom 18 said, “The Abu Dhabi T10 collaboration is a bold step in further enhancing our sports content mix and we are hopeful it will help us expand our viewer and sponsor base.”

Rohan Lavsi, Business Head - Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18 added, “We are excited to bring to our extensive cricket fanbase in India the unique, snackable, high-energy T10 format.”

The Abu Dhabi T10 league is a unique, high intensity tournament, that has created a niche and established its mark in the global sporting calendar. The format will have 8 participating teams, each representing a region from the subcontinent. The team comprises of Delhi Bulls, Pune Devils, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Maratha Arabians, Qalandars, Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi.

Matthew Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket said, “Broadcasting the Abu Dhabi T10 to homes in the Indian Subcontinent on one of the leading television and streaming channels in the country makes this media agreement truly unique as global multiplatform viewership is a priority for us as a host destination partner.”

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:14 AM IST