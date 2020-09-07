‘Vi love to see you together': Reliance Jio's light-hearted banter with competitor

Telecom operator, Reliance Jio, sent out a lovely message to its competitor, VI, the new brand identity of Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) with a quip. This is not the first time when Reliance Jio congratulated the telecom operator, Vodafone and Idea.
In the recent tweet, Reliance Jio wrote, “VI love to see you together.” This tweet was along with #Jioforever. But this exchange started when VI send out a tweet to its competitors.
Meanwhile, when Vodafone and Idea announced their merger into one entity — Vodafone Idea Limited, Reliance Jio’s Twitter account had taken a dig at them. Taking credit for the merger, it stated, “Bringing people together since 2016.” Post Reliance Jio started operations in India, the equations in the telecom space witnessed a disruption. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio offered the services at a cheaper rate or one-time cost, whereas other operators were not able to do so. This led to telcos in the country to bleed. The announcement of the merger of Vodafone and Idea was a way to survive the competition Reliance had introduced.
Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea and Airtel social media accounts on several occasions have indulged in Twitter battle. One of them was in October 2019 when Reliance Jio, which recently announced that its customers will be charged 6 paise per minute for calling a non-Jio number. This announcement by Jio led Airtel and Vodafone-Idea take a dig at Jio.
These comments were later followed by a response by Jio.
Many brands on several occasions have indulged in such comments on their competitors, while some maintain cordial relations.
