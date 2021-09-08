e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 02:24 PM IST

Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta takes over as Director Finance of Bharat Petroleum

PTI
Prior to his elevation to the board, Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta was the CFO of the BPCL/ Representational image

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), has announced the appointment of Shri V.R.K. Gupta as the Director Finance of the company, and consequently he has taken over yesterday.

Prior to his elevation to the board, he was the CFO of the company. He has handled various functions of finances at BPCL since more than two decades now. He has a rich experience in the field of Corporate Accounts, Risk Management, Budgeting, Business Plan, Treasury Operations etc. and has played critical role in strategy formulation & implementation to ensure corporate governance compliance and monitoring key internal controls.

He is also a director on the board of FinoPaytech Limited, Fino Finance Ltd, Mumbai Aviation Fuel & Farm Facility Limited, Matrix Bharat Pte Ltd. and Bharat Oman Refinery Ltd., which is wholly owned subsidiary of BPCL.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 02:24 PM IST
