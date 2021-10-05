Vestige Marketing ties up with Shoolini University for formal course on direct selling

Vestige Marketing Ltd, home-grown direct selling company, announced its collaboration with Shoolini University, a top-ranked university based in Himachal Pradesh. Shoolini University is a not-for-profit multi-disciplinary private university that offers a range of undergraduate, post-graduate and doctorate programmes.

The association comes in the shape of a pilot project to offer a formal course on direct selling, aimed at empowering young minds with the knowledge of the fast-growing industry. The formalising of direct selling course will create opportunities for learning and self-employment for the youth, while introducing them to the industry, according to a press release.

Gautam Bali, Managing Director, Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd, said, “Our focus on formalising the direct selling industry and bringing it into the mainstream education has led to the collaboration with the renowned Shoolini University. We are also hopeful that this initiative will help in skill development and enabling entrepreneurship, which will create a sustainable income path for many and benefit the industry as a whole."

Dr. Kamal Kant Vashisth, Director- Centre of Excellence for Direct Selling in Academics, Shoolini University added, “We are glad to partner with Vestige, and together hope to formally educate, skill and train our youth to become the next generation of micro-entrepreneurs.”

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:19 AM IST