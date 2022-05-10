Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd raises Rs 49.62 crore from anchor investors

Gujarat-based Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited, has garnered Rs 49.62 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for public subscription on Wednesday.

The company informed the bourses that it has allocated 15,22,186 shares at Rs 326 per share on Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 to anchor investors.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd & India SME Investments - Fund I are among the investors that participated in the anchor book.

Out of the total allocation of 15,22,186 equity shares to the anchor investors, 7,00,028 equity shares were allocated to 1 mutual fund i.e. Nippon India Small Cap Fund through 1 scheme amounting to Rs 22.82 crore i.e. 46% of the Total Anchor Book Size.

Venus Pipes and Tubes Limited is one of the growing stainless steel pipes and tubes manufacturer and exporter in the country having over six years of experience in manufacturing of stainless steel tubular products in two broad categories namely seamless tubes/pipes; and welded tubes/pipes. The company holds pride in supplying its wide product range to 20 countries internationally.

The company supplies products for applications in diverse sectors including chemicals, engineering, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, power, food processing, paper, and oil and gas.

The company has a production facility spread across 57973 sqmtr in Kutch, which houses two major sea ports, enabling easy logistics.

SMC Capitals Limited is the sole book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar to the Issue.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 06:07 PM IST