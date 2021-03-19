Vehicle scrappage policy, Robinhoods, Nazara IPO: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on March 19, 2021

The scrappage policy:

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari hailed scrappage policy as a win-win for all stakeholders.

With this policy, he expects India's automobile industry's turnover to rise to Rs 10 lakh crore from the current Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

India has 51 lakh light motor vehicles older than 20 years, 34 lakh light motor vehicles older than 15 years, and 17 lakh medium and heavy commercial vehicles which are older than 15 years and without valid fitness certificates. These vehicles could come for replacement under the new policy. Replacing old vehicles with new ones will help improve fuel efficiency and reduce pollution. The GST income is also expected to rise by Rs 30,000 crore – Rs 40,000 crore.

The scrappage policy aims to take old and non-pollution compliant vehicles off the road. It is important to meet the goals set under the Paris climate accord.

As old vehicles will be replaced, sales of new vehicles will increase, benefiting the economy. It in turn will also help the automobile industry to get out of the downcycle that they are stuck with.