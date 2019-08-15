Vehicle output down 13.18 per cent as major auto firms cut production

New Delhi: Passenger vehicles production in India was down 13.18% in April-July this fiscal with top manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Ford, Toyota and Honda reducing output massively. Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) and Volkswagen India were the only two main manufacturers which saw production grow marginally during the period, according to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Total Passenger vehicles (PV) production in the April-July period stood at 12,13,281 units as against 13,97,404 units in the same period last fiscal, down 13.18%, SIAM said. Market leader Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) production during the period was down 18.06% from the comparable period last fiscal. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) also curtailed its production by 10.65%, while that of Ford India ‘s was down 25.11% from the year-ago period.

Tata Motors' production was also down 20.37% Similarly, Honda Cars India's output during the period under review was down 18.86% from the corresponding period last fiscal.Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reduced its production during the period by 20.98%. On the other hand, HMIL, the second largest player in PV segment in the country saw its production grow marginally by 1.77% in the April-July period. Likewise, Volkswagen India's production increased by 1.05%. In the two-wheeler segment also total production was down 9.96% at 78,45,675 units as against 87,13,476 units in the same period last fiscal, as per SIAM data.