Vehicle dealers in Odisha must display price chart in showrooms

The State Transport Authority (STA) in Odisha has asked automobile dealers to mandatorily display details of payment to be made by the purchaser for each category of vehicle in their showrooms, according to reports.

STA stated that has directed that it is mandatory for all the dealers to display details of payment to be made by the purchaser for each category of vehicle on a notice board.

The order said that the dealers have to mention on the notice board that no extra payment will be charged.

All the charges, must be clearly mentioned on the display board, the order said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 09:13 PM IST