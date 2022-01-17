Vega HR launches Vega Equity, end-to-end ESOP, Cap Table Management platform

Vega HR, an end-to-end HR management suite, today announced the launch of Vega Equity, an end-to-end ESOP & Cap Table Management platform.

Vega Equity aims to automate the entire ESOP & Cap Table lifecycle, and enables enterprises to go digital in a safe and secure manner. In doing so, it eliminates the widespread reliance on manual and outdated workflows which contains a high possibility of human error; additionally it also automates repetitive and time-intensive steps resulting in real-time visibility, it said in a press statement.

Manish Panwar - Product Head of Vega Equity said, “With Vega Equity’s automated, safe and transparent platform, organisations can now manage complex ESOPs and Cap Tables which is indeed the need of the hour”.

The platform is built for investors, startups and employees to save efforts, costs and provide transparency on the equity management and shareholder’s statuses which ultimately helps in planning the next phase of equity allocations.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 01:32 PM IST