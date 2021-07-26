Veera Health raises $3 mn led by Sequoia Capital, Global Founders

Digital health platform for women Veera Health on Monday said it has raised $3 million (around Rs 22 crore) in a funding round co-led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge and Global Founders Capital. The funding round also had participation from Y Combinator, CloudNine Hospitals' co-founder Rohit MA, Tinder India Head Taru Kapoor and other angels, Veera Health said in a statement.

The company's first product is a digital therapeutics platform that helps women identify and navigate polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), with a comprehensive offering of medical care, nutrition therapy, lifestyle coaching and doctor support, it added.

"Our vision is to start with PCOS and continue to expand to additional women's health conditions. Being part of the target market ourselves, we understand the issues better than anyone else and are excited to build something that we can ourselves use in our lifetime,” Veera Health CEO and Co-Founder Shashwata Narain said.

PCOS is a massive need - it's a lifelong condition that seriously impacts the quality of life for millions of women around the world, she added.

The prevalence of PCOS in India is unfortunately enormous, making it a natural initial condition for Veera, Partner at Global Founders Capital Sean Doolan said. "However, we believe Veera has the potential to eventually scale beyond PCOS and ultimately address a breadth of diverse health conditions that affect all women," he added.