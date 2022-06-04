e-Paper Get App

Vedanta to raise Rs 4,089 cr through debentures

Tenure of the instrument will be 10 years from the deemed date of allotment

AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
The debentures will be redeemed at par on the maturity date, Vedanta Limited said. / Representative image |

Vedanta Limited said on Saturday it will raise up to Rs 4,089 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, Vedanta Limited said that the "duly authorised Committee of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, June 04, 2022, considered and approved offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 40,890 nos. Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000/- each aggregating up to Rs 4,089 crore."

Tenure of the instrument will be 10 years from the deemed date of allotment. The debentures will be redeemed at par on the maturity date, Vedanta Limited said.

Vedanta Limited is a globally diversified natural resources company with interests in zinc-lead-silver, iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, power, oil, and gas.

(With PTI inputs)

HomeBusinessVedanta to raise Rs 4,089 cr through debentures

RECENT STORIES

Centre writes to states to phase out Single Use Plastic from July 1

Centre writes to states to phase out Single Use Plastic from July 1

Mumbai: Drivers unfairly targetted over minor traffic offences, says taxi union

Mumbai: Drivers unfairly targetted over minor traffic offences, says taxi union

Karnataka: Right-wing groups gather in Mandya for march to mosque in Srirangapatna, prohibitory...

Karnataka: Right-wing groups gather in Mandya for march to mosque in Srirangapatna, prohibitory...

Mumbai: Earth Care Award for BMC’s garden department

Mumbai: Earth Care Award for BMC’s garden department

Mumbai: Strong certification a must for BMC’s Shiv Yoga centres

Mumbai: Strong certification a must for BMC’s Shiv Yoga centres