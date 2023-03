Vedanta repays $100 million to Standard Chartered | File

Vedanta Limited on Tuesday repaid $100 million to Standard Chartered after which the company released the pledged shares, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Standard Chartered on behalf of the Finance Parties released 2,590,189,293 shares amounting to 69.68 per cent.

According to the exchange filing the total voting capital before the sale is at 3,71,71,99,039.

Vedanta shares

The shares of Vedanta Limited on Wednesday at 11:44 am IST were at Rs 284.10, up by 1.68 per cent.